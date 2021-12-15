Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$5.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.71) and the highest is ($4.08). argenx reported earnings per share of ($4.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($19.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $301.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.