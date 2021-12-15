GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.07. GoPro shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 96,562 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

