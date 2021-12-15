iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.96% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,266,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.