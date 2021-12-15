The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 912,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.81% of TJX Companies worth $1,466,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,925,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $332,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 444,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,498,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

