Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $868.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.