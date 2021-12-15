Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Yext worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $154,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $171,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $70,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock valued at $726,780. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

