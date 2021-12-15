Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 24,189 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

