Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 18,211 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Team by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Team by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Team by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

