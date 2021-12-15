MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $5,325,100.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $478.55 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.