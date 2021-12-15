Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Director Sells $11,780,585.00 in Stock

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LFG opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. Archaea Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,869,000.

LFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

