Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Weichai Power stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

