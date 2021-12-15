Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WEICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Weichai Power stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.
About Weichai Power
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.