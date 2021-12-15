Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($31.06) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,607.60 ($21.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,685.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,515.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The firm has a market cap of £124.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

