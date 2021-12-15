Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rafina Innovations stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Rafina Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

