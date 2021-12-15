NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $225.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.09), with a volume of 13031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.06).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.43) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 310 ($4.10) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.80) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.80) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.52).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £702.74 million and a PE ratio of 65.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.47.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.48), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($115,143.74).

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.