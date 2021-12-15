AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.24

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $125.92, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.47.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

