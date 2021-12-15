Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.90

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 1047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

