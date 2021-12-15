Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 14,759 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

