Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SiTime by 115,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total value of $948,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $19,812,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $266.78 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 404.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.