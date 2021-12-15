Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 479 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 205,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.70. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $129.39 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

