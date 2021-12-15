NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of NanoString Technologies worth $265,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

