Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

