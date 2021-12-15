Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after buying an additional 185,652 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

