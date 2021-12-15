Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 258,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 146,772 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

