VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.