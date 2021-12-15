State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $413,342.44 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cyrus Taraporevala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38.

On Friday, October 8th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

