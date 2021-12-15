State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $413,342.44 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cyrus Taraporevala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38.
- On Friday, October 8th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69.
STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.