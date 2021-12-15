Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$351,241.80 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.56 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

