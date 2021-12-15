Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.50% of Stitch Fix worth $290,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,881. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

