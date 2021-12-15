Morgan Stanley Has $298.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $298,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

