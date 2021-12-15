Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 105,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

