Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.90). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of PWSC opened at $17.85 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

