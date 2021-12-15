Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Veritone has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

