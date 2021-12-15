$0.23 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

