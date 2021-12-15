Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $135,787. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conifer by 107.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

