Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,414.76

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,414.76 ($18.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($18.17). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.57), with a volume of 37,610 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,414.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,324.50. The company has a market capitalization of £695.22 million and a PE ratio of 59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

