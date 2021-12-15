Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $165.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

