Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.