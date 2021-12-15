Private Advisor Group LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after buying an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825,493 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

