Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

