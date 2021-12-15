Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $250,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 49.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.