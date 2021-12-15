Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 26,319 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,971,000 after buying an additional 466,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

