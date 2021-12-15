FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $317,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $461.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.63 and a 200-day moving average of $387.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

