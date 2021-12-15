Morgan Stanley Purchases 37,083 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $329,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

