Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 32,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

