Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.17. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 3,154 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

