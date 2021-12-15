Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.10

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 4,154 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

