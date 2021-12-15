DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.41

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.41 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 592,766 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.41. The firm has a market cap of £144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £95,364.18 ($126,026.40).

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

