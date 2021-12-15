Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNA opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $49.01.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.