BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. BYTE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYTS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

