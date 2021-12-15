Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 1361378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

The stock has a market cap of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

