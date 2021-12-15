Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Critical Analysis

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and The Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.96 $77.36 million $0.96 42.63

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% The Hain Celestial Group 5.00% 9.81% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and The Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Benson Hill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

